Moonlight, The OA, and Frank Ocean Among GLAAD Media Awards Nominees

GLAAD has released the nominees for its annual Media Awards, which are given to the movies, TV, music, and journalism with "fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community and the issues that affect their lives." The men of Moonlight are up against an unexpected competitor for GLAAD's Outstanding Film–Wide Release honor: Star Trek Beyond. Transparent, The OA, and Supergirl are among the TV nominations. Blood Orange, Lady Gaga, Elton John, and Frank Ocean are on the stacked list of nominees for Outstanding Music Artist. GLAAD's ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles on April 1 and in New York on May 6.

Outstanding Film — Wide Release

Moonlight

Star Trek Beyond

Outstanding Film — Limited Release

The Handmaiden

Naz & Maalik

Other People

Spa Night

Those People

Outstanding Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Grace and Frankie

Modern Family

One Mississippi

The Real O'Neals

Steven Universe

Survivor's Remorse

Take My Wife

Transparent

Outstanding Drama Series

The Fosters

Grey's Anatomy

Hap and Leonard

How to Get Away With Murder

The OA

Orphan Black

Shadowhunters

Shameless

Supergirl

Wynonna Earp

Outstanding Individual Episode

(in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)

"Attention Deficit" The Loud House

"Bar Fights" Drunk History

"Johnson & Johnson" Black-ish

"San Junipero" Black Mirror

"Vegan Cinderella" Easy

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series

Eyewitness

London Spy

Looking: The Movie

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again

Vicious: The Finale

Outstanding Documentary

Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures

Out of Iraq

The Same Difference

Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four

The Trans List

Outstanding Reality Program

Gaycation

I Am Cait

I Am Jazz

The Prancing Elites Project

Strut

Outstanding Music Artist

Against Me!, Shape Shift With Me

Blood Orange, Freetown Sound

Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small Town

Tyler Glenn, Excommunication

Ty Herndon, House on Fire

Elton John, Wonderful Crazy Night

Lady Gaga, Joanne

Frank Ocean, Blonde

Sia, This Is Acting

Tegan and Sara, Love You to Death

Outstanding Comic Book

All-New X-Men, written by Dennis Hopeless

Black Panther, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

DC Comics Bombshells, written by Marguerite Bennett

Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio

Love Is Love, anthology originated by Marc Andreyko

Lumberjanes, written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh

Midnighter / Midnighter and Apollo, written by Steve Orlando

Patsy Walker, A.K.A Hellcat!, written by Kate Leth

Saga, written by Brian K. Vaughan

The Woods, written by James Tynion IV

Outstanding Daily Drama

The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Talk Show Episode

"Angelica Ross" The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

"Cookie Johnson" Super Soul Sunday

"North Carolina and Georgia Anti-LGBTQ Laws" Late Night With Seth Meyers

"Tony Marrero, Orlando Shooting Survivor" The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"Trey Pearson" The View

Outstanding TV Journalism — News Magazine

"Bingham" SC Featured

"Church and States" VICE News Tonight

"Gavin Grimm's Fight" VICE News Tonight

"Life as Matt" E:60

"Switching Teams" 60 Minutes

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

"Gay Community in U.S. 'Forged in Fire'" The Rachel Maddow Show

"Interview With Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi" Anderson Cooper 360

"Many in LGBT Community Fear Changes Under Trump" NBC Nightly News

"Terror in Orlando" PBS NewsHour

"Troop Turnaround: U.S. Military Transgender Ban Ended by Pentagon" CBS This Morning Outstanding Newspaper Article

"An LGBT Hunger Crisis" by Roni Caryn Rabin (The New York Times)

"Mid-South Couples Celebrate First Year of Marriage Equality, But Challenges Remain for LGBT Community" by Katie Fretland, Ron Maxey (The Commercial Appeal — Memphis, Tennessee)

"Nowhere to Go: LGBT Youth on the Move" by Arielle Dreher (Jackson Free Press — Jackson, Mississippi)

"Permission to Hate" by Elizabeth Leland (The Charlotte Observer)

"Worthy of Survival" by Kathleen McGrory​ (Tampa Bay Times) Outstanding Magazine Article

"Battle of the Bathroom" by Michael Scherer (Time)

"HIV Mystery: Solved?" by Tim Murphy (The Nation)

"The Official Coming-Out Party" by Kevin Arnovitz (ESPN the Magazine)

"On the Run" by Jacob Kushner (Vice Magazine)

"Rethinking Gender" by Robin Marantz Henig (National Geographic) Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Cosmopolitan

Seventeen

Teen Vogue

Time Outstanding Digital Journalism Article

"105 Trans Women On American TV: A History and Analysis" by Riese Bernard (Autostraddle.com)

"After the Orlando Shooting, the Changed Lives of Gay Latinos" by Daniel Wenger (NewYorker.com)

"The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues. Meet the Lesbian Bishop Caught in the Middle." by Becca Andrews (MotherJones.com)

"These Are the Queer Refugees Australia Has Locked Up on a Remote Pacific Island" by J. Lester Feder(BuzzFeed.com)

"The Uncertain Olympic Future for Trans and Intersex Athletes" by Diana Tourjee (Broadly.Vice.com)