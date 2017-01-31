Search

Moonlight, The OA, and Frank Ocean Among GLAAD Media Awards Nominees

By
Photo: A24

GLAAD has released the nominees for its annual Media Awards, which are given to the movies, TV, music, and journalism with "fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community and the issues that affect their lives." The men of Moonlight are up against an unexpected competitor for GLAAD's Outstanding Film–Wide Release honor: Star Trek Beyond. Transparent, The OA, and Supergirl are among the TV nominations. Blood Orange, Lady Gaga, Elton John, and Frank Ocean are on the stacked list of nominees for Outstanding Music Artist. GLAAD's ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles on April 1 and in New York on May 6.

Outstanding Film — Wide Release
Moonlight 
Star Trek Beyond

Outstanding Film — Limited Release 
The Handmaiden 
Naz & Maalik 
Other People 
Spa Night 
Those People

Outstanding Comedy Series
Brooklyn Nine-Nine 
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend 
Grace and Frankie 
Modern Family 
One Mississippi
The Real O'Neals 
Steven Universe  
Survivor's Remorse 
Take My Wife 
Transparent

Outstanding Drama Series
The Fosters 
Grey's Anatomy 
Hap and Leonard 
How to Get Away With Murder 
The OA  
Orphan Black 
Shadowhunters 
Shameless 
Supergirl 
Wynonna Earp

Outstanding Individual Episode
(in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)
"Attention Deficit" The Loud House
"Bar Fights" Drunk History 
"Johnson & Johnson" Black-ish 
"San Junipero" Black Mirror
 "Vegan Cinderella" Easy

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series
Eyewitness 
London Spy 
Looking: The Movie 
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again
Vicious: The Finale

Outstanding Documentary
Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures 
Out of Iraq 
The Same Difference 
Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four 
The Trans List

Outstanding Reality Program
Gaycation 
I Am Cait 
I Am Jazz 
The Prancing Elites Project 
Strut

Outstanding Music Artist
Against Me!, Shape Shift With Me
Blood Orange, Freetown Sound 
Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small Town 
Tyler Glenn, Excommunication 
Ty Herndon, House on Fire 
Elton John, Wonderful Crazy Night 
Lady Gaga, Joanne 
Frank Ocean, Blonde
Sia, This Is Acting 
Tegan and Sara, Love You to Death

Outstanding Comic Book
All-New X-Men, written by Dennis Hopeless 
Black Panther, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates 
DC Comics Bombshells, written by Marguerite Bennett 
Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio
Love Is Love, anthology originated by Marc Andreyko
Lumberjanes, written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh
Midnighter / Midnighter and Apollo, written by Steve Orlando 
Patsy Walker, A.K.A Hellcat!, written by Kate Leth
Saga, written by Brian K. Vaughan 
The Woods, written by James Tynion IV

Outstanding Daily Drama
The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Talk Show Episode
"Angelica Ross" The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 
"Cookie Johnson" Super Soul Sunday
"North Carolina and Georgia Anti-LGBTQ Laws" Late Night With Seth Meyers 
"Tony Marrero, Orlando Shooting Survivor" The Ellen DeGeneres Show 
"Trey Pearson" The View 

Outstanding TV Journalism — News Magazine
"Bingham" SC Featured 
"Church and States" VICE News Tonight 
"Gavin Grimm's Fight" VICE News Tonight 
"Life as Matt" E:60 
"Switching Teams" 60 Minutes

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment
"Gay Community in U.S. 'Forged in Fire'" The Rachel Maddow Show 
"Interview With Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi" Anderson Cooper 360 
"Many in LGBT Community Fear Changes Under Trump" NBC Nightly News 
"Terror in Orlando" PBS NewsHour 
"Troop Turnaround: U.S. Military Transgender Ban Ended by Pentagon" CBS This Morning

Outstanding Newspaper Article
"An LGBT Hunger Crisis" by Roni Caryn Rabin (The New York Times)
"Mid-South Couples Celebrate First Year of Marriage Equality, But Challenges Remain for LGBT Community" by Katie Fretland, Ron Maxey (The Commercial Appeal — Memphis, Tennessee)
"Nowhere to Go: LGBT Youth on the Move" by Arielle Dreher (Jackson Free Press — Jackson, Mississippi)
"Permission to Hate" by Elizabeth Leland (The Charlotte Observer)
"Worthy of Survival" by Kathleen McGrory​ (Tampa Bay Times)

Outstanding Magazine Article
"Battle of the Bathroom" by Michael Scherer (Time)
"HIV Mystery: Solved?" by Tim Murphy (The Nation)
"The Official Coming-Out Party" by Kevin Arnovitz (ESPN the Magazine)
"On the Run" by Jacob Kushner (Vice Magazine)
"Rethinking Gender" by Robin Marantz Henig (National Geographic)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage
The Advocate
Cosmopolitan
Seventeen
Teen Vogue
Time

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article
"105 Trans Women On American TV: A History and Analysis" by Riese Bernard (Autostraddle.com)
"After the Orlando Shooting, the Changed Lives of Gay Latinos" by Daniel Wenger (NewYorker.com)
"The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues. Meet the Lesbian Bishop Caught in the Middle." by Becca Andrews (MotherJones.com)
"These Are the Queer Refugees Australia Has Locked Up on a Remote Pacific Island" by J. Lester Feder(BuzzFeed.com)
"The Uncertain Olympic Future for Trans and Intersex Athletes" by Diana Tourjee (Broadly.Vice.com)

Outstanding Digital Journalism — Multimedia
"Last Men Standing: AIDS Survivors Still Fighting for Their Lives" by Erin Allday (SFChronicle.com)
"New Deep South: Kayla" (TheFront.com)
"No Access: Young, Black & Positive" (Tonic.Vice.com)
"Unerased: Counting Transgender Lives" by Meredith Talusan (Mic.com)
"Willing and Able: Employment as a Transgender New Yorker" by Jordi Oliveres, Santiago García Muñoz (Fusion.net

Outstanding Blog
Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters (holybulliesandheadlessmonsters.blogspot.com)
I'm Still Josh (imstilljosh.com)
Mombian (mombian.com)
My Fabulous Disease (marksking.com)
TransGriot (transgriot.blogspot.com)

Special Recognition
Her Story (HerStoryShow.com)
We've Been Around (WeveBeenAround.com

Most Watched on Vulture

Most Viewed Stories

Latest News from Vulture

Dr. Luke Wants to Sue Kesha Over Text to Lady Gaga Allegedly Accusing Him of Raping Another Artist

Meanwhile, Kesha is again pursuing her case to have her contract with Luke dissolved.

 Moonlight, The OA, and Frank Ocean Among GLAAD Media Awards Nominees

The ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles on April 1 and in New York on May 6.

 Bob Dylan Has Made His Third Frank Sinatra Covers Album — Proof He Really Was Too Busy for the Nobel Prize

It's a triple album. Triple!

 Daft Punk, A Tribe Called Quest, Dave Grohl, and More to Perform at Grammys

The most super of groups.
8 Comics You Need to Read in February

From a Fantagraphics murder-mystery instant classic to ... The Flintstones?

 Asghar Farhadi's The Salesman Is a Gripping Portrait of Life Under a Repressive Regime

It’s another of the director’s analytical but deeply empathetic films about modern Iranian society.

 Tye Sheridan’s Decision to Star in Ready Player One Was About As Complex As You Might Think

A no-brainer, really.

 Stephen Colbert Addresses a National Crisis: Steve Bannon Doesn't Really Get Lord of the Rings

"There is no working class in Hobbiton. It’s an agrarian society!"

 Oprah Will Grace 60 Minutes With Her Presence As a Special Contributor

She'll be a special contributor starting this fall.

 James Corden Shows How Easy It Should Be to Travel in America As an Immigrant in Anti-Muslim-Ban Cold Open

A rare political statement from The Late Late Show host.