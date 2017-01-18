Netflix’s The Discovery Trailer: Choose the Afterlife
The Netflix movie will play Sundance before hitting streaming March 31.
Not to get you more spooked out than you already are, but Netflix seems to be spending much of 2017 pondering what happens after we die. Alongside The OA, this spring will see the release of the company's original movie The Discovery, a sci-fi romance that takes place in a world where the afterlife has been proven to exist. Based on Wednesday's first trailer for the film, the result is not a renaissance for modern dance, but rather a glum dystopia where people have to be constantly persuaded not to kill themselves. The film, which is directed by The One I Love's Charlie McDowell, stars Jason Segel, Rooney Mara, Robert Redford, Jesse Plemons, and Riley Keough, and will play Sundance before hitting streaming March 31.