Shots Fired Trailer: Fox’s New Drama Tackles Racially Charged Shootings
Coming in March.
You could probably guess from the title that Fox's new limited series Shots Fired is a police narrative, but the ten-part drama will also explore the complexities of police brutality and racial unrest. Headed by the showrunner team of Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood, the series follows a seasoned investigator (portrayed by Sanaa Lathan) looking into the shooting of an unarmed white college student by an African-American cop in a small North Carolina town. After a previously neglected murder of an African-American teen is thrust into the spotlight, the aftermath turns the small community, and the entire state, upside down. Also starring Helen Hunt, Richard Dreyfuss, and Stephen Moyer, Shots Fired will begin airing on March 22.