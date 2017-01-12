Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Michael Keaton Apologizes for That Awkward ‘Hidden Fences’ Mix-Up

"I actually, now, I totally understand."

2:59 p.m.

Ben Affleck Says He Looked Like a ‘Sick Polar Bear’ in His Live by Night Sex Scenes

Who should we speak to about helping Ben Affleck get his confidence back?

2:37 p.m.

It’s Time for Jane Levy to Have Her Breakout Year

Horror fans love her already. Everyone else will catch up.

2:32 p.m.

American Horror Story Renewed Through Season 9, Casts Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters in Season 7

FX announced the order of two more seasons.

2:19 p.m.

Give Kenneth Lonergan an Award for Surviving the Hell That Is Awards Season

Kenneth Lonergan would really like to go home right now, please.

2:16 p.m.

See the Trailer for Raw, the French Cannibal Horror Film That Made People Pass Out at TIFF

French director Julia Ducournau brings you the year's most distinctive coming-of-age movie.

2:00 p.m.

Lemony Snicket Is Still Unfortunate, and That’s a Good Thing

The Netflix series is a faithful, darkly fun adapation of the books about the Baudelaires.

1:56 p.m.

After DGA and the Golden Globes, Who Comes Out Ahead for Oscar?

Featuring Mel Gibson, Isabelle Huppert, Natalie Portman, and more changed fortunes.

1:48 p.m.

Damien Chazelle and Barry Jenkins Keep Front-runner Status With Directors Guild Nominations

Nate Parker also got a nomination for The Birth of a Nation.

1:39 p.m.

Batman v Superman Writer David Goyer Tapped for Green Lantern Movie

Justin Rhodes will co-write.

