See the First Trailer for Female-Directed Horror Anthology Film XX
Featuring the directorial debut of Annie Clark a.k.a. St. Vincent.
In a few weeks, the horror anthology film XX will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, and now you can watch the first trailer for it. Vignettes for the all-female effort are brought to you by Annie Clark (otherwise known as the rock star St. Vincent); Karyn Kusama, who directed 2016’s excellent The Invitation; Roxanne Benjamin, who directed a segment in Southbound from 2015; and Jovanka Vuckovic, making her first feature-length contribution with the new movie. Tying it all together are animated sequences from Sofia Carrillo. After bowing in Park City, XX will come to video on demand shortly after on February 17.