In Dubious Battle Trailer: James Franco and Selena Gomez Lead the Resistance
If you're looking for instructions for the resistance, look no further. James Franco has you covered, because, yes, of course he does. Franco fights the man in his adaptation of John Steinbeck's In Dubious Battle, organizing a 1930s apple pickers' strike alongside Nat Wolff. That synopsis really undersells what this movie has going for it though, namely the cast, which is a lot. Joining Franco and Wolff in Franco's directorial effort are the following luminaries from every crevice and corner of IMDb: Selena Gomez, Zach Braff, Bryan Cranston, Ed Harris, Analeigh Tipton, Danny McBride, Ashley Greene, Josh Hutcherson, Keegan Allen, Robert Duvall, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Sam Shepard, all smudged with strategically-placed dirt. Other attributes of the In Dubious Battle trailer include Selena Gomez, equipped with a Southern twang, giving the line reading, "All I want is just a simple, clean life." The strike movie is one pirouette short of a dream realized.