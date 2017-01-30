Daniel Day-Lewis is Hanging Out in a Graveyard For His Paul Thomas Anderson Movie

No one knows exactly what to expect from the new Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Thomas Anderson collaboration, except that it has something to do with the fashion scene in 19050s London. A photographer's photos from the Yorkshire set don't reveal much (or any) detail about the production, except for the obvious: it looks pretty interesting. Day-Lewis is in costume for his role since Lincoln in 2012.

According to locals, the crew is rumored to film in Yorkshire coast villages through February, including filming on some fishing boats. Anticipating a new Paul Thomas Anderson movie happens in stages: first you scour the internet, looking for an inkling of an idea as to what the upcoming project could be about. Then you make predictions, before admitting that you have no idea what to expect, only that it will be impressive. For the record, though, our prediction — that the movie is about real-life capricious fashion designer Charles James — still seems plausible.