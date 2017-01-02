Seth Meyers Crammed a Year of Insane Politics Into One Closer Look Segment
Featuring Ben Carson's journey from closet to cabinet.
While 2016 will be remembered for plenty of monumental events, it would be impossible to pretend that anything more dominated America's conversation and television screen than the presidential election. Seth Meyers returned to his Late Night desk for the year's last Closer Look segment on New Year's Eve. While Meyers was able to prove that politics is indeed cyclical — just look at Donald Trump's obsession with election results or Hillary Clinton's trouble appealing to certain young voters — the late-night host really proved his worth as a savvy political observer with the portion of the video dedicated to Ben Carson. In a year of strange happenings, Carson's journey from closet to cabinet is still a doozy.