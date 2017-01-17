Seth Meyers Looks Closer at Donald Trump's Tweets About Civil Rights Hero John Lewis
"As usual Donald Trump took it to an all new, super racist level."
Hot on the tails of President-elect's latest beef with a person who doesn't agree with him, Seth Meyers dedicated the majority of his Closer Look segment Monday night to the Donald Trump Twitter attack on Civil Rights icon Georgia congressman John Lewis. "As usual Donald Trump took it to an all new, super racist level," the Late Night host said before diving into the controversy and its aftermath. The soon-to-be 45th president wasn't the only one Meyers was taking shots at though. He also pointed to Mike Pence's rather liberal interpretation of Donald Trump's tweets ("So Trump says, 'Go fuck yourself' and Pence says, 'No he's just inviting you to engage is some constructive self-love.") and a rather telling Freudian slip made by HUD secretary appointee Ben Carson.