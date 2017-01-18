Latest News from Vulture

1:57 a.m.

Seth Meyers Looks Into GOP's Plan to Repeal Obamacare

"What does 'we're going to win on health care' even mean?"

1:14 a.m.

Trevor Noah Explains Dad Obama's Responsibilities When Preparing for Baby Trump

"For as much as you chose this little sh*t, you know it's probably going to destroy the place."

12:51 a.m.

Lady Gaga Teases Super Bowl Halftime Dance Moves and Assures the World She's Wanted This Gig Since She Was a Toddler

"This is where I'm supposed to be."

Yesterday at 11:25 p.m.

Taboo Recap: The Young Mope

Two episodes in, Taboo often feels like a hurried first draft.

Yesterday at 11:07 p.m.

Ladies of London Recap: A Haggis Good Time

What a lovely little castle trip.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Recap: Patriot Games

"The Patriot" is ham-fisted, but it pushes the season in a promising direction.

Yesterday at 10:36 p.m.

Audioslave Will Reunite For a Set at Prophet of Rage's Anti-Inaugural Ball

The last time the band played together was over a decade ago.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: A Greek Tragedy

I loved absolutely everything about Erika's trip to Greece.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat Recap: The Do-Over

"The Best of Orlando" is a surprisingly lackluster episode.

Yesterday at 9:19 p.m.

Jennifer Holliday Wishes Inaugural Detractors Had Sent Explanations, Not Death Threats: ‘I Didn’t Realize That People Weren’t Really Over The Election’

"One morning you wake up and everybody hates you."

