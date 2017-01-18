Seth Meyers Looks Into GOP's Plan to Repeal Obamacare
"What does 'we're going to win on health care' even mean?"
Remember that time when Donald Trump said he wouldn't cut funding to Medicare or Medicaid? Well, politician Bernie Sanders and politician-watcher Seth Meyers certainly haven't. During Tuesday night's "Closer Look" segment on Late Night, Meyers examined the Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act as soon as possible, despite no clear replacement for the millions of Americans who currently rely on the bill for their health needs. The President-elect's claims that "everyone" will be insured with his super-secret plan and for less money sure sounds great, but would be a lot more believable if there were at least a few more specifics floating out there that didn't seem to point to cutting money to Medicaid, which provides over 60 million people with coverage.