Seth Meyers, Mike O'Brien & Lorne Michaels Are Bringing Their SNL Chops to a Pilot for NBC
The comedy series involves a revenge-obsessed high school teacher.
Seth Meyers, Mike O'Brien and Lorne Michaels, three guys who are no strangers to working together to make funny television with Saturday Night Live on NBC, have been given the greenlight to make a comedy pilot for (drum roll, please) NBC. According to Deadline the single-camera comedy will center around a cynical Ivy League professor who is forced out of his job and finds work as a high school biology teacher. Since biology isn't chemistry and he can't go the way of Walter White, he instead convinces his student to help him in his revenge plots against those who wronged him, which sounds a lot more fun than learning about Gregor Mendel and his snow pea discoveries. Lorne Michaels is the producer of SNL, which Meyers and O'Brien have both written for, and the Late Night with Seth Meyers.