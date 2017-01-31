Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Trump's Travel Ban and the Resulting Protests on Late Night

Last night on Late Night, Seth Meyers broke down the chaos that broke out following President Trump's decision to implement a country-specific travel ban via Executive Order on Friday. Turns out, airports don't do well with sudden changes to immigration policies, especially ones that roll in at the end of the work week. Neither, as it turns out, do Americans who support immigrants traveling from the seven majority-Muslim nations affected, or so this weekend's protests would suggest. Probably shouldn't have been so surprised by the uproar. One of those moving walkways getting temporarily turned into a regular floor is enough to send most transportation hubs into total disarray.