Seth Meyers Gives Trump’s Infamous ‘Fake News’ Press Conference a Closer Look

By

Now that "fake news" has become quite the overused crutch, Seth Meyers suggests we need to reposition it in our cultural vocabulary. Using the term as an insult — as President-elect Donald Trump did in his press conference this week — might actually work for some fun: "I do hope 'You are fake news' makes it into the lexicon as a sassy comeback," Meyers said. Trump's own bit of empty spectacle — including the prop table of supposed business documents Trump said he'd signed, but look totally blank — was called out in the segment: "Even if you were doing a middle-school play, you'd write something on the folders to make it look real," Meyers said. But remember: Now that facts don't matter, "fake news" is poised to be 2017's real diss.