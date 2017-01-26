Shia LaBeouf Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Someone at Trump Protest #HeWillNotDivideUs

Shia LaBeouf was arrested at the site of #HeWillNotDivideUs, his protest against Donald Trump, on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting someone. Per TMZ, LaBeouf allegedly attacked someone who walked up to him during the protest's livestream and made a comment that provoked the actor. In a very Shia turn, there are competing accounts as to what particular incident is the cause of arrest. One Twitter account which calls itself "Unofficial He Will Not Divide US" claims that the incident in question occurred as a man approached LaBeouf and yelled, "Hitler did nothing wrong," leading LaBeouf to shove him. The account tweeted, "Shia LaBeouf has been arrested by NYPD, because of this video # HeWillNotDivideUs # FreeShia" accompanied by a video showing the event in question. Yet another video, however, shows LaBeouf whacking a different man at what appears to be a time closer to the arrest. It's the likelier option, but it is unclear which encounter, if either, is indeed the justification for LaBeouf's arrest. Said arrest was also filmed by fellow protesters, who, with LaBeouf, continued to chant, "He will not divide as" as LaBeouf was removed from the scene in handcuffs. TMZ notes that the NYPD has been on the site of LaBeouf's protest since it began with Donald Trump's inauguration, reportedly leading to a swift arrest. The rest of the protesters present continued in LaBeouf's absence, and a campaign to #FreeShia has already begun.

This post will updated as more information becomes available.