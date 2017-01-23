Shia LaBeouf Shouts a Racist Troll Off His Anti-Trump Livestream Exhibit

White supremacist yells into the camera and Shia LaBeouf shuts him down. This has been a very interesting live stream. #HeWillNotDivideUs pic.twitter.com/CqY9pLobWi — #HeWillNotDivideUs (@HWNDUS) January 23, 2017

Last Friday Shia LaBeouf kicked off a protest installation at New York's Museum of the Moving Image. Entitled HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US, visitors are encouraged to voice their opposition via the titular chant against President Trump for the next four years, or the entire duration of his presidency. However, yesterday a racist used the exhibit as an opportunity to send his own message, squirreling around in the crowd and repeating "14" into the camera. As RawStory points out, "14" is, unfortunately, shorthand for a white supremacist slogan, specifically "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children." While he was able to let the world know that the white supremacist ideology has reached even the heights of Shia LaBeouf's open public livestream, the unnamed man was soon confronted by the American Honey actor, who shouted "He will not divide us" and physically blocked the man from the livestream until he left. The footage was subsequently posted to the exhibit's Twitter, which it serves as a testament to the fact that yes, it's going to be a very looooong four-year livestream.

