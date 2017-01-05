Should Princess Leia Be Crowned a Disney Princess?

Of all the legacies we're considering in the wake of Carrie Fisher's death, "anointed Disney princess" is not likely one of them. But now we can (must?) consider it, because one enterprising father of five daughters has created a change.org petition asking us to. Or rather, he's created a petition asking Disney to make Princess Leia's status as a Legitimate Disney Princess official, alongside that of Jasmine, Belle, Mulan, et al. As Deadline points out, however, this noble endeavor is tempered by the fact that the Disney Princess squad is really just about marketing dolls to girls, something that Fisher might not have totally bought into (never mind her complicated feelings about the endurance of Leia Organa). On the other hand, it's not like Star Wars paraphernalia of the Leia variety is hard to come by. And on the other other hand, she ain't just a princess, she's a gee dee general now, guys. Regardless, you have to admit that this devoted father has totally earned that No. 1 Dad mug next Father's Day. So, sign if you love dads, we guess?