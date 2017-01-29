Sia, Judd Apatow, Rosie O’Donnell, More Fight Trump’s Muslim Ban With Big Matching ACLU Donations

As Hollywood resists Donald Trump's restriction on Muslims entering the country, a handful of celebrities are putting their (considerable) money where their mouth is. In an initiative that seems to have started with Sia, some deep-pocketed notables are offering matching donations in big numbers to the ACLU, the organization responsible for winning a temporary stay of Trump's executive order in federal court. Sia, Rosie O'Donnell, and Judd Apatow have all promised to match donations up to the amount of $100,000 if donors send them their ACLU receipts on Twitter. Shark Tank's Chris Sacca and Jack Antonoff made similar offers of up to $150,000 and $20,000, respectively, while Grimes ponied up $10,000 for the Council on American–Islamic Relations. The Vampire Diaries creator Julie Plec, meanwhile, tried out a different technique, vowing to donate one dollar for every retweet her tweet about donating to the ACLU received. Giving: Better than getting, and on par with getting other people to also cough up their couch change.

help our queer & immigrant friends. send me your donation receipts for the @aclu & I will match up to $100K https://t.co/P9zVRH0WH0 #RESIST — sia (@Sia) January 28, 2017

and i will match your 100K donation sia - #resist https://t.co/xkjVGeMWuR — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 29, 2017

Okay @sia. We are all going to join you. I am in! https://t.co/XN8tqp7sPX — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 29, 2017

stand with me for immigrants and the LGBTQ community. i will be matching donations to the @ACLU up to 20k. tweet me your donation receipts — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 29, 2017

You guys are the best. You give me hope. Thank you. 🙏🏼



Because of you, I'm matching my own match and giving $150,000 to the @ACLU.#resist pic.twitter.com/ITjz4bSU5P — Chris Sacca (@sacca) January 28, 2017

thank you so much to everybody who donated, y'all just matched 10k in donations to CAIR ... it means a lot <3 pic.twitter.com/T6lfhBJVUu — Grimes (@Grimezsz) January 29, 2017