Sia, Judd Apatow, Rosie O’Donnell, More Fight Trump’s Muslim Ban With Big Matching ACLU Donations

Judd Apatow. Photo: C Flanigan/Getty Images

As Hollywood resists Donald Trump's restriction on Muslims entering the country, a handful of celebrities are putting their (considerable) money where their mouth is. In an initiative that seems to have started with Sia, some deep-pocketed notables are offering matching donations in big numbers to the ACLU, the organization responsible for winning a temporary stay of Trump's executive order in federal court. Sia, Rosie O'Donnell, and Judd Apatow have all promised to match donations up to the amount of $100,000 if donors send them their ACLU receipts on Twitter. Shark Tank's Chris Sacca and Jack Antonoff made similar offers of up to $150,000 and $20,000, respectively, while Grimes ponied up $10,000 for the Council on American–Islamic Relations. The Vampire Diaries creator Julie Plec, meanwhile, tried out a different technique, vowing to donate one dollar for every retweet her tweet about donating to the ACLU received. Giving: Better than getting, and on par with getting other people to also cough up their couch change.