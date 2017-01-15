Skrillex Reunited With His Former Emo Band, From First to Last, For a New Song

Though it's been a decade since Sonny Moore (a.k.a. Skrillex) left emo band From First to Last for his lucrative DJ and producing career, the megastar decided to team up with his old crew for a new song "Make War." Moore joined FFTL in 2004 and became their frontman through early 2007, making with them the albums Dear Diary, My Teen Angst Has A Bodycount (2004) and Heroines (2006). "Make War" was released on Skrillex's birthday, January 15, which means that we can all now do that math backward and realize that the newly-minted 29-year-old was making records when he was just 16. After Skrillex left for his solo career, FFTL continued touring and putting out new albums. According to Instagram they also recently hung out with Blink 182. So everyone is doing great, despite the sad lyrics. Hear the song below.