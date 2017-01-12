Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

The Rate of Women Working Behind The Scenes in Hollywood in 2015 is Exactly The Same as 1998

Of the top 100 films of 2016, only four percent were directed by women.

24 mins ago

Hell-bent on Scoring Every Horror, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Are Doing the Music for Ken Burns’s The Vietnam War Doc

The ten-part doc premieres on PBS in September.

12:01 p.m.

It’s Not a Dream: Slowdive Really Have Released Their First New Song in 22 Years

They'd previously reunited in 2014.

11:51 a.m.

Billie Lourd Praises Mom Carrie Fisher’s Signature Humor in New Tribute: ‘I Learned From the Best’

Lourd has penned a short and sweet tribute in praise of her late mother's legendary sense of humor.

11:47 a.m.

Jackie, Beyoncé, and La La Land Get Costume Guild Nominations

Lemonade's "Hold Up" sequence scored a nomination for Beyoncé's off-the-shoulder yellow gown.

11:11 a.m.

The Weeknd Wonders How, Exactly, Donald Trump Would ‘Grab Her by the Pussy’

"Like, is it even grabbable?”

11:08 a.m.

How Reality TV Builds Narrative Is Crucial to Understanding Trump

Reading America’s Next Top President.

11:00 a.m.

American Horror Story Renewed Through Season 9, Apparently Still Has New Horror Tropes Up Its Sleeve

FX announced the order of two more seasons.

11:00 a.m.

Donald Glover Will Be Producing a Lot More Television for FX

He'll also keep working on Atlanta.

10:34 a.m.

Kenya Barris on Creating Black-ish’s Election Episode in Record Time

"We're used to things not going our way."

