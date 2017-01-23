SNL Writer Katie Rich Suspended for Barron Trump Tweet

After encountering criticism from both sides of the aisle for her tweet about Donald Trump's son Barron, SNL writer Katie Rich has been suspended indefinitely from the show, according to a source familiar with the situation. "I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry," Rich said on Twitter, though she did not acknowledge the suspension. Over inauguration weekend, Rich tweeted that Barron Trump could become "the nation's first homeschool shooter"; after a few hours she deleted the tweet and made her account private. People across the political spectrum seemed to agree that no matter how much you hate a president, the first kids are off limits. Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton took to Facebook to weigh in: "Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids." According to the New York Times, "multiple online petitions called on NBC to fire Ms. Rich and had amassed more than 80,000 signatures by Monday morning." NBC had no official comment on the news.

