Sam Moore, Formerly of Soul Duo Sam and Dave, Agrees to Perform for Trump

The mad dash to secure performers for Donald Trump's inauguration just got a boost from '60s soul singer Sam Moore. Formerly of Sam and Dave — you know them from "Soul Man" and "Hold On, I'm Comin'" — Moore announced Tuesday that he's delighted to perform for at one of the president-elect's pre-inauguration festivities, joining Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down at Thursday's Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration. Moore's former partner Dave Prater died in 1988, but the duo's classics will make the inauguration event's set list. "As an American, I am honored to perform for President-elect Donald Trump. I was a participant in the civil rights movement and have seen many positive changes and advancement in my 81 years of living in this wonderful country, but I know we must all join hands and work together with our new president," Moore said in a statement. "I honestly believe that if we can accomplish this, the best is yet to come. We all as Americans need to unite behind our new president and give him a chance. He needs everyone’s support to make America greater, stronger and an even better country.” Moore has a history of lending his music to politicians and brands: After initially requesting that Obama stop using "Hold On, I'm Comin'" on the campaign trail in 2008, Moore performed it with Sting and Elvis Costello at an inaugural party. Inauguration attendees, hold on — Moore's ... well, you get the idea.