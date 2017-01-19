Spike Lee Won't Use Chrisette Michele's Music in His Netflix Series, Or Probably Anywhere Else

Singer Chrisette Michele has opted to perform at this weekend’s presidential inauguration event, and she says it’s because she’s “willing to be a bridge.” But whatever it is that Michele is trying to be a bridge between, filmmaker Spike Lee will not be crossing it. In an Instagram post, the director said he had considered using Michele’s song “Black Girl Magic” in his upcoming Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, based on his film from 1986, but that her participation in a Trump event has dissuaded him. “Good Morning Folks,” Lee wrote in his post. “I Wuz Sorry To Read That "Sistuh Girl" Is Singin' At DT's Inauguration (And To Use His Fav Word-SAD). I Wuz Thinkin' 'bout Using Chrisette's Song- BLACK GIRL MAGIC In My Netflix Series SHE'S GOTTA HAVE IT.... NOT ANYMORE. And Dat's Da Truth, Ruth.”