Spoon and the Shins Debuted New Songs, Though Only One Band Is Gonna Get That Coveted Prairie Home Companion Bump

Photo: Getty Images/Brian Feinzimer

Where the tunes are strong, the guitarists are good-looking and all the riffs are above average. Per Pitchfork, The Shins' premiered a new song titled "The Fear" off their upcoming album Heartworms on this weekend's edition of A Prairie Home Companion, along with the previously-released "Name for You," "Gone for Good," and "Saint Simon" from their 2003 album Chutes Too Narrow. You can hear the pensive "The Fear" just after 1:24:30. Meanwhile, Consequence of Sound reports that Spoon played four new songs at a Friday night show at Antone's Nightclub in Austin. The material is reportedly from the band's upcoming ninth studio album, which is rumored for a March release. Garrison Keillor is retired, so honestly he could have been in the audience at either show. For all you know, maybe he was at both. 