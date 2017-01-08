Spoon and the Shins Debuted New Songs, Though Only One Band Is Gonna Get That Coveted Prairie Home Companion Bump
Looks like we're gonna need some wider chutes.
Where the tunes are strong, the guitarists are good-looking and all the riffs are above average. Per Pitchfork, The Shins' premiered a new song titled "The Fear" off their upcoming album Heartworms on this weekend's edition of A Prairie Home Companion, along with the previously-released "Name for You," "Gone for Good," and "Saint Simon" from their 2003 album Chutes Too Narrow. You can hear the pensive "The Fear" just after 1:24:30. Meanwhile, Consequence of Sound reports that Spoon played four new songs at a Friday night show at Antone's Nightclub in Austin. The material is reportedly from the band's upcoming ninth studio album, which is rumored for a March release. Garrison Keillor is retired, so honestly he could have been in the audience at either show. For all you know, maybe he was at both.
The rumors were true. @spoontheband at @AntonesNightclb right now! #do512 pic.twitter.com/j1BcKC9esX— Do512 (@Do512) January 7, 2017
Thank you, Austin pic.twitter.com/e61bHCXTDZ— SPOON (@spoontheband) January 7, 2017