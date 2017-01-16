Bruce Springsteen Cover Band Quits Inauguration Gig Out of Respect for the Boss

The B Street Band is backing down. After catching flak for their booking at the Garden State Inaugural Gala, the elite Bruce Springsteen cover band is bailing on the Donald Trump inauguration festivity. And no, it's not your nagging that did the trick, but, rather, the group's ultimate deference to their progenitor. Per Backstreets, the B Street Band released a statement (read it in full below), explaining, "With deepest apologies to our fans and the New Jersey Inaugural Ball committee, the B Street Band is withdrawing from performing at this year’s inauguration Gala. Our decision is based SOLELY on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band." Their reasoning lies in Springsteen's frequently professed antipathy for our president-elect, whom the Boss has called, among other things, "a moron" and "a very dangerous genie to let out of the bottle." Don't worry about the lapse, B Street Band. We're sure Papa Bruce isn't mad, just disappointed.

With deepest apologies to our fans and the New Jersey Inaugural Ball committee, the B Street Band is withdrawing from performing at this year’s inauguration Gala. Our decision is based SOLELY on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band. Bruce’s music has been the foundation of our livelihood. The B Street Band would not exist without the talents of Bruce and our E Street brothers. We are most grateful to these rock legends and look forward to many more years of emulating and performing the Forever Music, of Bruce Springsteen.