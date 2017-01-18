Star Trek: Discovery Casts Spock’s Father, Pushes Back Its Release Once Again
Meet father Spock, otherwise known as Sarek.
CBS All-Access’ Star Trek: Discovery has made its first big link to the rest of the Star Trek universe. EW reports that James Frain (of Gotham and Orphan Black) will play Spock’s father Sarek in the streaming series. For those unfamiliar with the franchise, Sarek is the Vulcan ambassador to the United Federation of Planets, who marries a human wife (Winona Ryder in the alternate-timeline 2009 film). Frain will join cast members Sonequa Martin-Green, who will play the lead officer, as well as Michelle Yeoh and Anthony Rapp. In addition to this genealogical news, EW also reports that CBS has pushed back Discovery’s release date once again. The series was previously moved back from February to this May, while Bryan Fuller stepped down as showrunner last October. Production for the series begins next week, but CBS hasn’t yet given it a new release date.