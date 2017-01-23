Latest News from Vulture

10 mins ago

2017 Razzie Nominations: Zoolander 2 and Batman v Superman Lead the Pack of the Worst Movies of the Year

Tyler Perry, Dinesh D’Souza, and Gods of Egypt scored nominations.

21 mins ago

Star Wars: Episode 8’s Official Title Is The Last Jedi

It is scheduled for release on December 15.

10:48 a.m.

Scientology Official Allegedly Told John Travolta Not to Do Pulp Fiction

According to former Scientology member Mike Rinder.

10:33 a.m.

A Dog’s Purpose Producer and Animal-Rights Activist Gavin Polone Explains Alleged Abuse

In a THR op-ed, Polone contextualizes that TMZ footage, admits the film could have done better, and calls out PETA.

10:20 a.m.

Logan Might Not Exactly Sync With the X-Men Cinematic Universe

According to Hugh Jackman.

10:13 a.m.

What Does Sprint Now Owning 33 Percent of Tidal Mean for You?

Tidal might be coming to your phone whether you asked for it or not.

9:59 a.m.

Patrick Warburton on Becoming Lemony Snicket, Typecasting, and The Tick Remake

"Supermans get replaced. Batmans get replaced. Even the Tick."

9:06 a.m.

A Beginner’s Guide to The Young Pope’s Italian Filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino

If you want to understand The Young Pope, start here.

9:00 a.m.

One Day at a Time Is the Exact Opposite of Westworld

Looking at two diametrically opposed approaches to television.

8:00 a.m.

How The Young Pope Re-created Vatican City Without Actually Filming There

“Whether realistic or not, the important thing is for the whole thing to be plausible.”

