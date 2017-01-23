Star Wars: Episode 8’s Official Title Is The Last Jedi
It is scheduled for release on December 15.
The Jedi are not getting to return for long. Today, Disney announced that Star Wars: Episode VIII will be titled Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The latest installment in the "Skywalker saga," as the studio has taken to calling it, is written and directed by Looper's Rian Johnson, produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman, and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski. It'll pick up soon after The Force Awakens and reunite its cast, including the late Carrie Fisher, while also introducing new characters played by Laura Dern, Benicio Del Toro, and Kelly Marie Tran. The Last Jedi premieres on December 15, 2017. Perhaps this is all some odd tribute to Tom Cruise's super-long hair.
It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/1vn4J3oZBq pic.twitter.com/QCk52vOuAl— Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) January 23, 2017