3 mins ago

Darren Criss Joins the Big Cozy Glee Reunion That Is the Supergirl-Flash Musical Crossover

He'll play the villainous Music Meister.

19 mins ago

Brit Marling’s Impossible Dream

Her ethereal series The OA is the year’s first sleeper hit. Which is funny, given that a few years ago, it likely never would have gotten made.

11:57 a.m.

Chrisette Michele Responds to Spike Lee and Critics of Her Inauguration Performance in Spoken-Word Piece

"Spike won't pay me / a crook from Crooklyn."

11:31 a.m.

2017 Razzie Nominations: Zoolander 2 and Batman v Superman Lead the Pack of the Worst Movies of the Year

Tyler Perry, Dinesh D’Souza, and Gods of Egypt scored nominations.

11:20 a.m.

Star Wars: Episode 8’s Official Title Is The Last Jedi

It is scheduled for release on December 15.

10:48 a.m.

Scientology Official Allegedly Told John Travolta Not to Do Pulp Fiction

According to former Scientology member Mike Rinder.

10:33 a.m.

A Dog’s Purpose Producer and Animal-Rights Activist Gavin Polone Explains Alleged Abuse

In a THR op-ed, Polone contextualizes that TMZ footage, admits the film could have done better, and calls out PETA.

10:20 a.m.

Logan Might Not Exactly Sync With the X-Men Cinematic Universe

According to Hugh Jackman.

10:13 a.m.

What Does Sprint Now Owning 33 Percent of Tidal Mean for You?

You may wake up one morning with Tidal on your phone.

9:59 a.m.

Patrick Warburton on Becoming Lemony Snicket, Typecasting, and The Tick Remake

"Supermans get replaced. Batmans get replaced. Even the Tick."

