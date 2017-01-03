Latest News from Vulture

27 mins ago

Learning to Love Cy Twombly

What a show at the Centre Pompidou did for me.

12:25 p.m.

Celebrity Apprentice Is Yet Another Part of Our Larger Landscape of Weirdness

The fact that the almost-president is a continuing financial partner on this show neutralizes any fine-grained criticism I might have to offer here.

12:19 p.m.

Sherlock Showrunner Defends That Unexpected Season-Premiere Death

"They had fun making it a trio but it doesn't work long term."

12:10 p.m.

Your Cool Mom Annette Bening Just Discovered Emoji, and Now Prefers Them to Words

"I like the thumbs-up. I’m also big on the heart."

11:39 a.m.

ANTM Recap: Our Brand Is Karma

Rita Ora stops for no holiday.

11:10 a.m.

Marion Cotillard Says the Ending of Step Brothers Makes Her Cry

"I’ve seen the movie ten times, and it still touches me at the end."

11:02 a.m.

Here’s Who You Should Draft in Your Bachelor Fantasy League

Our picks for whom to root for through the next few wine-soaked months in the Bachelor Mansion and beyond.

11:00 a.m.

Billy Eichner Asks the Gays If They Care About John Oliver (Meh.)

"I have no idea who that is."

10:35 a.m.

Lena Dunham and Jemima Kirke Casually Chat About the Time Kirke Tried to Quit Girls Out of the Blue

"Like, three days before season two, Jemima tried to quit."

10:24 a.m.

Amazon Renews Man in the High Castle for a Third Season, Because People Are Really Craving a Fascist Alternate Universe Right Now

The series also gets a new showrunner.

Load More