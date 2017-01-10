The Late Show Made a Hidden Fences Trailer for People Who Can't Tell Movies About Black People Apart
Starring black actors, black actresses, and a fence.
Coming soon to a confused awards show broadcast near you: Hidden Fences, the fake movie about a very real problem (namely, that too many white people at the Golden Globes conflated Fences and Hidden Figures). For those still stumped on the joke, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert cut a trailer for the movie about sending a fence into space. The biopic stars Hollywood's best talent — black actors, black actresses, and noted racial justice warrior Kevin Costner — and a white picket fence in an astronaut helmet. Hidden Fences is, according to Colbert's show, "based on the true story about people who think all movies about black people are the same movie" — some infotainment for the whole family.