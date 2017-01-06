Stephen Colbert Unleashes His Inner, and Outer, Bethenny Frankel on WWHL

Latest News from Vulture

23 mins ago

A New Keeping Up With the Kardashians Promo Teases Kim’s Response to Her Paris Robbery

The show returns in March.

31 mins ago

Watch Adam Driver Eavesdrop on Method Man Rapping in this Clip From Paterson

The two luminaries have a chance meeting in a laundromat in Jim Jarmusch's new film.

1:48 p.m.

One Day at a Time’s Justina Machado on Getting Her First Leading TV Role, Fidel Castro, and Her Low-Budget Quinceañera

“I feel like I just reached the mountaintop."

1:46 p.m.

Migos Have Already Given Us the Best Music Video of 2017

Don't tell PETA.

1:44 p.m.

Tilikum, the Orca Subject of the Blackfish Documentary, Has Died

SeaWorld estimates the animal was 36 years old.

12:47 p.m.

The Gentle Queerness of Netflix’s The OA

It's often a sense of alienation that forces queer people to seek out and build other worlds.

12:43 p.m.

Ed Sheeran’s New Tracks Are Stuck in 2015

“Castle” and “Shape” seem to be playing catch-up.

12:37 p.m.

Netflix’s Frontier Trailer Finds Jason Momoa in the Brutal, Unforgiving Wilderness, a.k.a. His Natural Environment

Trundling to Netflix on January 20.

12:23 p.m.

Jeff Bridges Has Some Bonkers Advice for Giving an Acceptance Speech

"There’s a guy from 3010, and he goes to an amusement park ..."

12:19 p.m.

Rob Thomas Says ‘Smooth’ Was Inspired by George Michael

And it's just like the ocean under the moon, etc.

