Stephen Colbert Unleashes His Inner, and Outer, Bethenny Frankel on WWHL
That is the truth.
Buried within us all is a little Bethenny Frankel, ready to cut down a close friend or longtime co-worker at a moment's notice. While guesting on Watch What Happens Live last night, Stephen Colbert slipped on a very slippery-looking wig and channeled his deep-seated Real Housewife with a venomous joie de vivre even the real Bethenny Frankel does not possess. It stands as a worthy sequel to the Real Housewives of New York City feud Colbert and Andy Cohen previously reenacted back in 2010. Enjoy, you snakes.