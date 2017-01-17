Stephen Colbert Resurrects ‘The Werd’ to Help You Laugh at the Haphazard Dismantling of the Afforable Care Act
The lighter side of losing coverage.
Don't laugh too hard or you'll bust a gut! (Note: Gut bust is considered a pre-existing condition and after the ACA is repealed, you may be denied coverage at the discretion of your insurance company.) So maybe just chortle to yourself at Stephen Colbert's grimly peppy summary of the latest news on the GOP's attempts to repeal of the Affordable Care Act. It's not all bad, though. Donald Trump and Republican legislators have vowed to replace it with a plan so effective, apparently no human can look upon it, presumably because it's so good, it will make your face melt off. And you can bet that face melts aren't covered under their new plan.