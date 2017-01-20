Stephen Colbert Reviews Trump's Inaugural Speech on Late Show: ‘Like Lincoln Huffing Paint Thinner’
President of the United States of American Carnage
Tonight! A stirring orator invokes an inspiring picture of the country he now leads. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/NpVVjaiwnt— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 21, 2017
If you were hoping to hear the new president of the United States read America absolute filth in front of the entire world, today was truly your day. If you were hoping Donald Trump wouldn’t spend Inauguration Day breaking down what, to borrow a phrase from Stephen Colbert, a “turd storm” the country has become, you know by now what it feels like to be dissapointed. And to be dissapointed in the midst of a turd storm no less. It's hard to do. Your hopes weren’t exactly sky-high to begin with. On tonight’s Late Show, Stephen Colbert analyzed President Trump’s message of hope, which unfortunately only came after a whole long litany of nope.