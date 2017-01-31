Stephen Colbert Addresses a National Crisis: Steve Bannon Doesn't Really Get Lord of the Rings
"There is no working class in Hobbiton. It’s an agrarian society!"
Banning refugees from entering the country, dismantling federal government agencies, creating several constitutional crises at once — it’s all in a week’s work for Trump and his advisers. But at a certain point, you cross the line, and for Stephen Colbert, that came when Trump adviser and “handsomest guy at the liquor store” Steve Bannon declared that Trump supporters are “the working-class Hobbits.” As Colbert, a known Lord of the Rings super-fan, explains about eight minutes into the above video, “there is no working class in Hobbiton. It’s an agrarian society!” Also, maybe policy at the highest levels of government shouldn’t be inspired by fantasy novels.