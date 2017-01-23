Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

Arrested Development Might Be Considering Adding a Bunch of Flashbacks to Confuse You Even More in a Possible Season 5

It's quite an idea.

13 mins ago

Stephen Colbert to Host the 69th Annual Emmy Awards

The Emmys will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17.

4:14 p.m.

A Dog’s Purpose Animal Supplier Hits Back Against Animal-Abuse Allegations

"Birds and Animals Unlimited is currently reviewing available footage of these scenes and is evaluating its legal options."

4:11 p.m.

The I, Tonya Movie Has Found Its Nancy Kerrigan

Caitlin Carver will play Harding's on-ice nemesis.

4:10 p.m.

Why Sundance Fell in Love With the Gay Romance Call Me by Your Name

The Armie Hammer drama got a standing ovation.

3:47 p.m.

SNL Writer Katie Rich Suspended for Barron Trump Tweet

The tweet prompted criticism across the political spectrum.

3:36 p.m.

The FBI Is Reviewing the Sundance Film Festival Cyberattack

A hack that shut down box offices on Saturday is being looked into.

2:57 p.m.

My Super Sweet 16 Is Returning to MTV for a Whole New Generation of Tantrums

Take out your T-Mobile Sidekicks and dial your under-appreciated mother/party planner.

2:49 p.m.

Watch the Trailer for the Britney Spears Lifetime Movie Britney Ever After

Britney loves her fans and her fans love her.

12:59 p.m.

The Men Who Created Bane Think Trump Is a Batman Villain and Obama Is a Bond Villain

"Is he like a Batman villain? In many ways he is. But our last guy in that office often reminded me of a Bond villain. So there you go."

