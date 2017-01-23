Stephen Colbert to Host the 69th Annual Emmy Awards
The Emmys will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17.
For the first time ever, Stephen Colbert will host the Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 17 on CBS. Colbert, who cut his teeth as a correspondent on The Daily Show With Jon Stewart and later headed up The Colbert Report, took over as host of The Late Show on CBS in 2015. “Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we’ve seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television," said Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music and live events at CBS Entertainment. "We look forward to honoring television’s best while entertaining audiences with the creative energy and sharp comedy of Stephen Colbert.”