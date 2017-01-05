Sterling K. Brown Has Joined the Incredibly Stacked Cast of Marvel’s Black Panther
He'll play a "figure" from Black Panther's past.
Because Marvel's Black Panther stand-alone movie wasn't stacked enough, please adjust that lineup to include another fave. Sterling K. Brown has joined the Ryan Coogler–helmed superhero movie, which already boasts a stellar cast that includes Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and we can only imagine who else. In typically vague Marvel fashion, all that's been revealed so far is that the Emmy-winning This Is Us and American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson star will play a "figure" from T'Challa's (a.k.a. Black Panther) past named N’Jobu. 2017's only just begun, but 2018 can hurry up!