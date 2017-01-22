Steve Buscemi Approves of Man’s ‘Shut the Fuck Up, Donny’ Women’s March Sign

Though Steve Buscemi might not have been among the celebrity speakers at yesterday's Women's March on Washington, he was showing his support for the movement in D.C. by taking a picture with the most appropriate sign. In a Twitter picture, Buscemi stands next to a man holding a handmade poster that reads "Shut the fuck up Donny you're out of your element," which, AV Club points out, is a line uttered by John Goodman in The Big Lebowski to "Donny," a character played by none other than character actor Steve Buscemi. While the Donald in the Coen brothers film doesn't seem to have too much in common with the Donald that is currently America's president — unless Trump has a love of bowling he's kept secret from us — Buscemi's approving face as he points to the sign seems to imply he thinks the sentiment need not be confined to the movie. Check out the picture, and a YouTube compilation of John Goodman dismissing Donny, below.

Steve Buscemi poses with a man who turned his dismissal from The Big Lebowski into an effective #WomensMarch protest sign. pic.twitter.com/G1ysa2fsVv — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) January 22, 2017