Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig Prove They Should Host the Golden Globes in 2018

While presenting the award for Best Animated Feature Film, Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell took a walk down memory lane to recall the first animated movies each of them ever saw. Tragically, Carell's experience with the Disney classic Fantasia is forever associated with the night his father walked out on their family. Wiig spoke of a similarly dour association with cartoon movies: She saw Bambi on the same day her grandfather died and three dogs were put down. Wiig has become the Golden Globes all-star presenter over the past few years, and together, she and Carell are a natural pair. Wiig/Carell for Globes 2018.