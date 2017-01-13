Steve Harvey Met With Donald Trump to Talk About ... Housing Issues?

Television host Steve Harvey, the man best known for repeatedly putting his foot in his mouth, recently met with President-elect Donald Trump. But if you were guessing the meeting was called so that Trump could give Harvey some advice on how to ignore the ire of the internet after Harvey made racist jokes about Asian men, you'd be wrong. The two sat down for delightful conversation and finger sandwiches (probably, whatever) at Trump's Manhattan headquarters today, and chatted about an initiative on housing in inner cities. There, Harvey was introduced to Ben Carson, Trump's pick to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development. "It's an honor to be invited to talk," Harvey said. "I really enjoyed the conversation." Harvey also added, in reference to his recent racist comments, that people have been "beating me up on the internet for no reason." He and Trump probably really got along!