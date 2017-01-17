Steve Harvey Offers a Thin Apology for His Anti-Asian Jokes

Now that it's been nearly a week since Steve Harvey emasculated Asian men for laughs, the comic has finally issued an apology for his comments. Last week, during a segment about bad self-help books, Harvey poked fun at one called How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men, and then proceeded to make racist jokes about Asian masculinity. And now, in classic bad-celebrity-apology form, Harvey posted a screenshot of his Notes app Tuesday morning:

Wanted to share this today. pic.twitter.com/mpKGBZic5k — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) January 17, 2017

For those keeping tally: Steve Harvey's racist Asian jokes came just days before his surprise meeting with Donald Trump. You really can learn a lot about a man by the company he keeps.