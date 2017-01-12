Stevie Wonder Sang Farewell Directly to Michelle Obama With ‘My Michelle Amour’ on Fallon
He updated the lyrics just for her.
Sometimes being FLOTUS has its perks. For one of Michelle Obama's final acts as First Lady, she got to sit back, relax, and listen to the smooth sounds of Stevie Wonder serenading her on Fallon last night. It's not every day a music legend changes his lyrics just for you, but Michelle Obama's last TV appearance as wife of the president is no ordinary day. To mark the occasion, Wonder performed a medley of "Isn't She Lovely" and "My Cherie Amour," the latter updated to be called "My Michelle Amour." "You'll always be First Lady in our lives," Wonder sang on piano with Michelle swooning, er, swaying along in the background. Watch out, Barack, another man's just made your amour weak in the knees. He bids you adieu in the end too, though, so no hard feelings.