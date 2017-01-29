Stranger Things Won Best Ensemble in a Drama Series at SAG Awards, and Delivered Message of Unity

David Harbour uses 'Stranger Things' win to diss Trump: "We will shelter freaks and outcasts" https://t.co/GbdAsb8jYb #SAGawards pic.twitter.com/DnmzYvP5jm — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 30, 2017

Stranger Things won for best ensemble in a drama series at tonight's SAG awards, and on behalf of the cast, David Harbour gave a powerful, topical speech about unity. (Just look at Winona's face!) Though Harbour didn't address the Muslim ban or Trump specifically, he said that, following the narrative of the show, we "will repel bullies, we will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no home. We will get past the lies, we will hunt monsters. And when we are at a loss amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and institutions. We will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the weak, the disenfranchised and the marginalized!" Watch his full speech above. And also, keep an eye on Winona if you want to take a journey through her feelings.