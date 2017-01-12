Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Lemony Snicket Is Still Unfortunate, and That’s a Good Thing

The Netflix series is a faithful, darkly fun adapation of the books about the Baudelaires.

8 mins ago

After DGA and the Golden Globes, Who Comes Out Ahead for Oscar?

Featuring Mel Gibson, Isabelle Huppert, Natalie Portman, and more changed fortunes.

16 mins ago

Damien Chazelle and Barry Jenkins Keep Front-runner Status With Directors Guild Nominations

Nate Parker also got a nomination for The Birth of a Nation.

25 mins ago

Batman v Superman Writer David Goyer Tapped for Green Lantern Movie

Justin Rhodes will co-write.

1:16 p.m.

Play The Young Pope Drinking Game

Bottoms up!

1:12 p.m.

See How the Actors on Victoria Compare to Their Real-Life Counterparts

Who knew the British monarchy could be so dramatic?

12:39 p.m.

The Rate of Women Working Behind the Scenes in Hollywood in 2016 Is Exactly the Same As 1998

Of the top 100 films of 2016, only 4 percent were directed by women.

12:21 p.m.

Hell-bent on Scoring Every Horror, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Are Doing the Music for Ken Burns’s The Vietnam War Doc

The ten-part doc premieres on PBS in September.

12:01 p.m.

It’s Not a Dream: Slowdive Really Have Released Their First New Song in 22 Years

They'd previously reunited in 2014.

11:51 a.m.

Billie Lourd Praises Mom Carrie Fisher’s Signature Humor in New Tribute: ‘I Learned From the Best’

Lourd has penned a short and sweet tribute in praise of her late mother's legendary sense of humor.

