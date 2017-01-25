In Case You Still Haven’t Seen Ava DuVernay’s 13th, Oprah Is Here to Promote It
Oprah and Ava talk mass incarceration.
Ava DuVernay’s documentary on incarceration in America, 13th, was nominated for an Academy Award earlier this week, and now the director and her friend, Oprah Winfrey, are turning their conversations about the blight of incarceration in America into a Netflix special. The two women have become frequent collaborators, working together on Selma, Queen Sugar, and the upcoming Wrinkle in Time movie, so it makes sense that Oprah would help to promote 13th on its initial release, too. Their special interview will cover behind-the-scenes elements of the doc, like how DuVernay pulled the movie together, with additional commentary and analysis from the two women about race relations under a Trump presidency. The special will begin streaming on Netflix tomorrow, January 26.