Suspects Charged in Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery
Six others are in custody.
French authorities have indicted four people over Kim Kardashian's armed robbery during fashion week in Paris last October. According to BuzzFeed News, six others are in custody and will go before an investigating judge tomorrow. Sixteen people were detained earlier this week in connection to the crime, during which Kardashian was held at gunpoint in her hotel room while the assailants stole more than $10 million in jewelry. Charges include robbery and kidnapping, criminal association, and handling stolen goods. According to the Associated Press, investigators are still looking into the possibility that it was an inside job. Following the robbery, Kim took an extended break from public life, and has only recently returned to social media. According to a new promo, Keeping Up With the Kardashians will address the robbery when it returns in March.