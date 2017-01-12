Latest News from Vulture

6:08 p.m.

Iggy Pop’s Best Song Oscar Contender for Gold Is Here in All Its Western Glory

The Danger Mouse–produced song was nominated for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes.

6:04 p.m.

Suspects Charged in Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery

Six others are in custody.

5:59 p.m.

See All the Magic and Mayhem in the New Trailer for Sleight

Our hero is part illusionist, part Iron Man.

5:56 p.m.

James Corden to Join Ocean’s 8; Will Hopefully Also Wear Fabulous Coats

He'll play a meddling insurance investigator.

4:30 p.m.

Ryan Murphy Says Lady Gaga Won’t Play Donatella Versace in American Crime Story

A likely story.

4:30 p.m.

As a Director, Ben Affleck Is an Actor’s Best Wingman

With Live by Night, Affleck solidifies his reputation as a strong director of actors.

4:26 p.m.

The Americans Showrunners on Real-Life Russian Spying, Donald Trump, and the New Season

"To see things spiral so out of control, frankly, just doesn’t feel so good."

4:21 p.m.

Ben Affleck and Leonardo DiCaprio Have a Cute Little Book-Swapping Thing Going On

Leo sent Ben a copy of the latter's latest movie, Live by Night.

4:07 p.m.

Coachella Headliners Petitioned to Donate Fees to Pro-LGBTQ Groups Following New Reports of Festival Owner’s Donations to Hate Groups

Pitchfork now reports that Philip Anschutz has donated to hate groups as recently as 2015.

4:02 p.m.

Michael Keaton Apologizes for That Awkward ‘Hidden Fences’ Mix-up

"I actually, now, I totally understand."

Load More