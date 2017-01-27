Latest News from Vulture

John Legend, Céline Dion, DJ Khaled, and Luke Bryan to Join The Voice as Team Advisers

The Voice returns February 27 on NBC.

11 mins ago

British Actor John Hurt Dead at 77

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two years ago.

8:13 p.m.

Stranger Things's Millie Bobby Brown Cast to Take on Another Monster in Godzilla Sequel

Her first movie role will be in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

7:44 p.m.

Catfight Trailer: Anne Heche and Sandra Oh Are Beating Each Other Mercilessly

"I have nothing left to do in this life but destroy you."

7:29 p.m.

Will & Grace Co-Creator Is Developing Another Multi-Cam Sitcom Pilot for NBC

The show is about adult siblings living together.

6:22 p.m.

Migos Finds Its Purpose on Culture

This is what rap sounds like now.

6:14 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Knew You Might Need an Adorable Cover of the Arthur Theme With Chance the Rapper Right Now

Oh, what a wonderful kind of day!

6:13 p.m.

Law & Order: SVU to Air a Roger Ailes–Inspired Episode

Inspiring an SVU episode about your life is the opposite of goals.

5:57 p.m.

Hmmm, Maybe Migos Should Replace Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

For the culture.

4:00 p.m.

Kathryn Hahn’s Comfort With Nudity Is the Perfect Example of Jill Soloway’s Revolution

With so many women behind the scenes, the difference is profound.

