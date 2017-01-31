SXSW 2017 Film Festival: 125 Features from Terrence Malick, Edgar Wright, Judd Apatow, and More

Today, SXSW revealed the full film festival lineup, and this year's selection of 125 features is full of heavy-hitters. The annual fest opens with the work of a local filmmaker, whose name reaches far beyond Austin, with Terrence Malick's Song to Song. It stars Rooney Mara, Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, and Natalie Portman in a feature about Austin's music scene. Other noteworthy entries include the new action-comedy Baby Driver from Edgar Wright (director of Ant-Man, Hot Fuzz) that stars Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, Jon Hamm, and Jamie Foxx; and Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire, which brings Brie Larson and Armie Hammer together.

Other screenings that will likely garner attention include a documentary from Franz Oz about five of the original people who controlled Kermit the Frog's felt-friends in Muppet Guys Talking — Secrets Behind the Show the Whole World Watched. Judd Apatow took on co-directing duties with Michael Bonfiglio for May it Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers, while Noël Wells (Master of None, Saturday Night Live) will premiere her feature-length directorial debut, Mr. Roosevelt. The episodic section, which is open to television and web-series, offers the world premiere of American Gods, based on Neil Gaiman's novel of the same name, and Dear White People, a series explores the same themes as the 2014 film regarding myths around a "post-racial" America. Find the full lineup here.