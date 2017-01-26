A Syllabus Is Being Curated Around Solange's A Seat at the Table

Solange's A Seat at the Table is soon to come with some assigned reading. Several Wake Forest University academics, including Melissa Harris-Perry, are curating the "A Seat at the Table Syllabus: The Truths of Young Women of Color." According to an explanation of the project posted to its website, "Solange Knowles’s ‘A Seat at the Table’ has been one of the most reflective and popular albums produced by a young black woman that speaks to issues of race, womanhood, and equality. At the beginning this new year, and as we witness the inauguration of a new president we invite young women of color, ages 16-30, to have a seat at the table by helping us collect the texts, music, and visual art that speak to our experiences. " It continues, asking potential contributors to the project to consider the following categories, as inspired by Solange's work: "Resisting Racism," "Understanding Gender and Sexuality," "The Role of Relationships," "Nurturing Ourselves," and "A Seat at the Lunch Table," the latter of which involves art for or by younger girls. Said submissions can be made here.

