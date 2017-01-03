Sylvester Stallone Plans to Direct and Star In a War Veteran Bio Pic With Adam Driver

Sylvester Stallone, who recently said he'd pass on a theoretical Trump-appointment at the National Endowment for the Arts so that he could focus on veteran issues, is planning on bringing one real-life vet's story to the big screen. Deadline reports that Stallone is planning on directing and co-starring with Adam Driver in an adaptation of Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills' memoir Tough as They Come. Mills survived an IED blast during his third tour in Afghanistan and became one of only five soldiers from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars to live after a quadruple amputation. Driver will play Mills while Stallone will play the soldier's father-in-law, Craig Buck, who played a pivotal part helping support and care for Mills as he transitioned to life after war and a drastically changed body. According to Deadline the movie is still in negotiations with a production studio.