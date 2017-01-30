See Taraji P. Henson's Beautiful Screen Actors Guild Awards Speech on Behalf of Hidden Figures

“We stand here as proud actors." - @TherealTaraji on behalf of the cast of @HiddenFigures pic.twitter.com/7oL24Vpo5V — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017

When Taraji P. Henson ascended the stage to lead her Hidden Figures ensemble in accepting the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Cast in a Motion Picture, she started her speech with, “Steady yourself, heart. Talk to me, God.” Henson held the trophy against her chest as she gave thanks to the Guild and to the women who made their movie possible. “The shoulders of the women that we stand on are three American heroes. Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn, Mary Jackson — without them we would not know how to reach the stars.” As Henson spoke, her co-stars Janelle Monae and Octavia Spencer went back and forth between nodding their heads in affirmation and weeping with their eyes closed, before Henson reached the emotional climax of her remarks, and echoed the theme of inclusion and tolerance that prevailed throughout the night. “This story is of unity,” said Henson. “This story is about what happens when we put our differences aside and we come together as a human race. We win. Love wins. Every time.”